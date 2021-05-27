Cancel
Ypsilanti, MI

President Smith's May 27 note to campus includes news on the partnership with Beibu Gulf University in China, plus an update on the filing of a new lawsuit and new campus green space

Cover picture for the articleThis is an important day for our University. Today we announced a landmark partnership with Beibu Gulf University in China to establish a joint college of engineering. It is Eastern’s first-ever joint college and expands EMU’s international footprint. The “Eastern Michigan University Joint College of Engineering, Beibu Gulf University,” will enroll up to 1,200 students who will be able to articulate credits between the two universities and earn degrees from both.

