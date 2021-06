Very few people in the history of wrestling have ever been as sharp and technically flawless inside the ring as Bret Hart. The Excellence of Execution had all-time classic matches with most of the top stars of 80s and 90s and even delivered all-time classic matches with some guys that weren’t top stars. He was always good at bringing the best out of his opponents, which is probably why he has so much respect for the guys who were able to bring the most out of him, specifically Curt ‘Mr Perfect’ Hennig.