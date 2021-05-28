In a galaxy far far away: 'Darth Vader House' lists for $4.3M

A lot of individuals might not even remember the scene in which Boba Fett, the notorious and deadly bounty hunter from Star Wars, had the draw on Chewbacca in the cryogenic chamber where Han Solo was about to be frozen in carbonite, only to be stopped by Darth Vader. Fans and superfans can definitely remember that moment when Chewie kind of went berserk and was ready to start ripping limbs off but was stopped by Han. While the rest of the scene is pretty much known to many people, fans have been wondering for a while just why Darth Vader, who didn’t care about any of them and wouldn’t miss one Wookie that had already proven to be dangerous, would stop Fett from putting him down. Well, the theory given in the comics at this point is that Vader, who most people remember is unbearably cruel and vindictive, wanted the Rebels to suffer a little more, to think that they were getting off light and that they had fortune on their side at that point.