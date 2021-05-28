Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

In a galaxy far far away: 'Darth Vader House' lists for $4.3M

By Veronika Bondarenko
Inman.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve ever wanted to live inside Darth Vader’s helmet, now’s your chance. A Houston house modeled after the iconic “Star Wars” villain has hit the market with an asking price of $4.3 million. Known to locals as the “Darth Vader House,” 3201 University Boulevard recently resurfaced on a TikTok...

www.inman.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Far Far#Tiktok#Zillowtastrophes#Zillowgonewild
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Instagram
Related
Houston, TXdornob.com

Houston’s Mysterious “Darth Vader House” Can Be Yours For $4.3 Million

For decades, Houston residents have wondered about the mysterious “Darth Vader House,” their nickname for a sprawling luxury residence in the city’s bustling West University Place subdivision. Built in 1992, the 7,040-square-foot home looks a lot like the infamous Sith Lord’s helmet from the outside. But few people ever got to see what it looked like inside – until now. The property has been listed for sale with agents Nadia Carron and Wade Knight of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for $4.3 million, and interior photos have finally been revealed.
Moviessideshow.com

The Solo: A Star Wars Story Trailer Arrives From a Galaxy Far, Far Away!

This morning, Lucasfilm debuted the long-awaited trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story, which premieres May 25th. Check it out here!. After much speculation when the teaser would arrive, fans were treated to a brief television spot during Superbowl LII on Sunday, followed by the Monday morning trailer release. Star Wars has also posted four new character posters for the film, featuring Han Solo, Lando Calrissian, Chewie, and newcomer Qi’ra.
Home & Gardenmarketresearchtelecast.com

Star Wars: what is the price of the “House of Darth Vader”?

¿Darth Vader do you have your own home on Earth? Apparently the answer is yes. The property is located in Houston, United States. It has 1672 m. squares of which 654 m. are habitable. The home’s amenities include four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a garage with four parking spaces. Its futuristic design, inspired by the character of Star Wars, stands out among the rest of the buildings in the area.
Real Estaterealtor.com

Viral ‘Darth Vader House’ Is the Week’s Most Popular Home

As Darth Vader himself aptly put it, “You don’t know the power of the Dark Side.” We witnessed that enormous power in full force this week on Realtor.com®. Curious fans of the Empire and real estate watchers alike couldn’t help but feel compelled to click on a sleek mansion in Houston. The otherworldly residence clad in black and known as the Darth Vader House is the week’s most popular listing. The moniker designed for virality and the photos helped send clicks into a galaxy far, far beyond what we’ve seen in 2021. Even Luke Skywalker, aka Mark Hamill, couldn’t resist a cheeky comment.
Lifestylebrickfanatics.com

LEGO Star Wars 75296 Darth Vader Meditation Chamber has been on the cards for years

The LEGO Star Wars design team has revealed that the newly-announced 75296 Darth Vader Meditation Chamber has been planned for ‘many years’. Officially unveiled earlier this week as the latest LEGO Star Wars 18+ set, 75296 Darth Vader Meditation Chamber builds into a 663-piece model that prioritises display over play, in heavy contrast to the wider LEGO line-up from a galaxy far, far away.
California StateInside the Magic

You Don’t Have to Stay Far, Far Away on Rise of the Resistance!

As we have seen this week, many Disneyland fans have been excited to return to the parks. The State of California officially reopened on June 15, eliminating many pandemic restrictions, including face mask requirements for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Now, fully vaccinated Guests have been thoroughly enjoying...
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Reveals Order 66 Was Just As Horrific For Clone Troopers

Star Wars: The Bad Batch's latest episode is leaving some fans feeling pretty shaken over the deeper revelations of what Emperor Palpatine's "Order 66" truly meant for the Clone Troopers of the Republic. (Spoilers) In "Battle Scars" Clone Force 99 made contact with Captain Rex from The Clones Wars, the clone trooper that escaped Order 66 with Ahsoka Tano, after removing his inhibitor chip. Rex grows very concerned when he learns the Bad Batch hasn't yet removed their own inhibitor chips, leading to a mission to find an old Jedi cruiser in order to do so.
Comicsfanthatracks.com

War of the Bounty Hunters continues in Darth Vader #13

Arriving next Wednesday from the talented hands and minds of writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco, check out the first few pages of Darth Vader 13, part of the War of the Bounty Hunters storyline and out 23rd June. Darth Vader endured the trial. He struck down his former...
Comicsjedinews.com

Preview of Marvel’s Darth Vader #13 Comic – Vader Takes On IG-88

StarWars.com has an exclusive preview of Marvel’s upcoming Darth Vader #13 comic, part of Marvel’s epic crossover War of the Bounty Hunters. Written by Greg Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco, and available from June 23rd. Preorder now at Comixology, your local comic shop and at Forbidden Planet. Darth Vader endured...
Video GamesInverse

'Guardians of the Galaxy': 1 mechanic makes it far goofier than 'Avengers'

Once you arrive on the planet of Seknarf Nine in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, you’ll never feel bogged down by fiddly RPG systems like skill trees. Even if you do encourage Drax the Destroyer to throw Rocket Racoon over a chasm to activate the bridge controls on the other side, and you see a little Telltale-style sentence that the fuzzy critter will angrily remember this, it’s not the end of the world — or the galaxy. But Rocket’s memory will have a lasting impact on how things play out.
MoviesTVOvermind

The Reason Darth Vader Saved Chewbacca from Boba Fett

A lot of individuals might not even remember the scene in which Boba Fett, the notorious and deadly bounty hunter from Star Wars, had the draw on Chewbacca in the cryogenic chamber where Han Solo was about to be frozen in carbonite, only to be stopped by Darth Vader. Fans and superfans can definitely remember that moment when Chewie kind of went berserk and was ready to start ripping limbs off but was stopped by Han. While the rest of the scene is pretty much known to many people, fans have been wondering for a while just why Darth Vader, who didn’t care about any of them and wouldn’t miss one Wookie that had already proven to be dangerous, would stop Fett from putting him down. Well, the theory given in the comics at this point is that Vader, who most people remember is unbearably cruel and vindictive, wanted the Rebels to suffer a little more, to think that they were getting off light and that they had fortune on their side at that point.