2021 Estoril World Superbike FP2 Result: Razgatlioglu Quickest Again

In what's becoming a regular occurence, Toprak Razgatlioglu ended Friday on top of the timing sheets, with Scott Redding in second place after the red-flagged second session. Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Garrett Gerloff held off Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes, neither of whom could improve on their morning's result. Kohta Nozane, bringing out the red flags, ended his day in the medical centre after a turn thirteen crash, but he has been declared fit for tomorrow.