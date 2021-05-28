Cancel
Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Benton Warrant

A Seneca Falls man was arrested Thursday at the Seneca County Jail on a bench warrant issued out of Benton Town Court. 20-year old Malik Perry was brought to the Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

