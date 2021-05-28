[Photos] New Character Posters Added for the Upcoming Korean Documentary "Us, Day by Day"

Okay, there’s a lot to unpack here. Despite the K-netizens going on an anti-Chinese culture in K-dramas attack earlier this year which played one part in the cancellation of Joseon Exorcist and concerns over Chinese PPL in K-dramas so some were removed, one of the big name Chinese novel adaptation into a K-drama appeared to also be in jeopardy of not happening. I’m taking the adaptation of The Golden Hairpin which Park Hyung Sik wanted even before his military discharge and indeed was cast as the male lead. Things were quiet for a few months after the JE brouhaha and now the casting cycle is back on as Jeon So Ni has been cast as the female lead. She’s just okay for me, I liked her supporting role in Encounter (Boyfriend) but not so much as the younger version in When My Love Blooms, and I feel like K-ent is trying to “make her happen” but if that’s indeed the case then this is a coup casting for her. The adaptation is getting a totally different name called Youth, Talking to the Moon (literal translation) and is still about a educated smart yanban lady falsely accused murdering her entire family who goes on the run and ends up working for the crown prince who is suffering from a curse and together they help each other’s problems out. The drama will head into production later in 2021 and Park Hyung Sik will go from filming K-drama Happiness when it’s done to this drama.