Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

St John’s Free Places Programme: A poorly executed dream

By Kayinsola Amoo-Peters
The Tab
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t already heard, three days ago St John’s College, Cambridge launched a new programme to fully fund the education and living costs for up to 40 students whose household income is below £16,200. According to the college’s website, the Free Places financial support package means that eligible students will be able to access more than £17,000 of financial support for each Cambridge academic year; this is money that will not need to be paid back, allowing these students to graduate debt-free. It is a scheme that has not only been said to be “the most generous student finance support in the country”, but also has long-term ambitions to “achieve the same level of autonomy” as Ivy League universities, with their generously endowed funding schemes.

thetab.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Cambridge#Cambridge University#Cambridge College#Free Places#St John S College#Fe Tertiary Colleges#Newnham#Cambridge Su#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
CollegesInside Higher Ed

‘A Guide to Early College and Dual Enrollment Programs’: A Review

Russ Olwell’s book on dual enrollment, A Guide to Early College and Dual Enrollment Programs (Routledge, 2021), is frank enough to be useful. That’s uncommon in treatments of relatively new programs, and I mean it as a compliment. Drawing heavily on his experience with dual-enrollment programs in Michigan and Massachusetts,...
Philadelphia, PAphennd.org

Career and Placement Director, The Phila. Center

Albion College invites applications for the Career and Placement Director position. We are especially interested in candidates who will contribute to a campus climate that supports equity, diversity, and belonging. The Career and Placement Director will provide holistic personal and career development for The Philadelphia Center’s students. The Career and Placement Director will work closely with the Executive Director to steward strategic partnerships, community relationships, and provide internships and placement oversight. As a holistic role, the Career and Placement Director is invested in an integrated 360-degree student experience. Independent judgment is required to plan, prioritize, and organize a diversified workload with sensitivity and confidentiality. Albion College is an anti-racist institution. This position will actively promote diversity, belonging and equity through critical and compassionate communication and strategic outreach efforts to various students, faculty and staff (e.g., historically under-represented, first-generation, undocumented and DACA students, LGBTQ students).
Religioncreightontoday.com

Deepening Your Mission: St. John’s Summer Hours

Have you visited Saint John’s Catholic Parish Church recently? All community members, faculty and staff are welcome to visit. Spend time in prayer, light a candle or marvel at the architecture and sacred space. Public liturgies celebrated at Saint John’s include:. Mass, celebrated in the Main Church (Livestreaming is also...
Rowan County, NCSalisbury Post

Education briefs: St. John’s awards, scholarships

St. John’s Lutheran Church has awarded scholarships to 26 students totaling $27,963. The scholarships are the result of gifts from members who want to encourage and support students in their post-secondary education. The scholarships are part of the St. John’s Benevolent Foundation, an $11 million foundation started in 1974. In...
Danvers, MALowell Sun

Local students graduate from St. John’s Prep

Gideon Daley of Tewksbury exchanges a fist-bump with a classmate during St. John’s Prep’s recent graduation ceremony on the Danvers campus. Gideon graduated in the top 5% of the class in academic performance. Other local graduates include Brendan Collins, Nicholas Curley, Kevin Daly and Brett Smith of Burlington; Kevin Barlow of Groton; Gavin George of Salem, N.H.; Cameron Paolillo of Tewksbury; and Justin Lokere of Westford.
Collegespendletontimespost.com

Local woman named to Hamline Dean’s List

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA — Hamline University recently named Courtney Broyles of Fishers to the College of Liberal Arts Dean’s List for spring 2021. To qualify, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 16 credit hours. In the spring 2021 term, students were...
Wakefield, MAWicked Local

Wakefield residents graduate from St. John’s Prep

There were eight graduates from Wakefield, including Brett Colin Butler, who was a member of the National Honor Society and was awarded the Chinese Medal; Caleb John Conley; John Terrence Dubow, who was a member of the National Honor Society and was awarded the Social Studies Medal; Shane Thomas Haggerty, who was a member of the National Honor Society; Willem Donovan Hendriks, who was a member of the National Honor Society and was awarded the Science Medal; Colin M. Linehan, who was a member of the National Honor Society; Brendan McCarthy, who was a member of the National Honor Society; and Lucas Souto Pastore, who was a member of the National Honor Society and was awarded the English Medal, Religious Studies Medal and Social Studies Medal.
CharitiesWashington Times-Herald

B-R Scholarship Foundation accepting applications for 2021-22

The Barr-Reeve Scholarship Foundation is now accepting honor scholarship applications for the 2021-22 college school year. Barr-Reeve post graduates at either the sophomore, junior, senior or fifth/sixth-year senior level of college may apply for renewal of a past honor scholarship or apply for the first time. Barr-Reeve graduates need not have been previous recipients. Applications from post-graduates are now available and should be completed and returned by August 1. To be eligible for post graduate honor scholarship consideration, applicants must be a Barr-Reeve graduate, have a current 2.0 G.P.A. or better on a 4.0 scale, and must furnish proof of academic progress with a copy of their most recent grade report from the college, university or vocational school they are currently attending. Any potential applicant desiring more information should contact Charles Albert Kavanaugh, B-RSF president at 812-787-1666 or e-mail (akavanaugh@barr.k12.in.us).
Collegesthebftonline.com

Prof. Sowley appointed first VC of Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University

The Governing Council of the Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University (TaTU) in the Upper West Region has appointed Professor Elias Nortaa Kunedeb Sowley as the first Vice Chancellor of the institution, as the school has attained university status. The polytechnic was converted into a technical university according to the Technical...
Annapolis, MDsjc.edu

Frank Giuseffi (SFGI96) Pays Homage to St. John’s with New Book

Frank Giuseffi (SFGI96) describes his new book as the culmination of “many ideas [that] found their origins in particular experiences I had as a grad student at St. John’s.” Released on April 7 by Lexington Press, it’s titled How the Socratic Method Engenders Authentic Educational Experience. Giuseffi is an assistant...
Educationmysoutex.com

Student success tips for summer classes

There are some essential tips to keep in mind as students prepare for their summer classes. The first piece of advice is to set goals, such as “turn in assignments one day before the deadline.” It is critical to stay motivated and accountable. Second, come prepared to learn by bringing...
Worldadsadvance.co.uk

Ethiopian management staff graduate from UK’s Open University

The largest Aviation Academy in Africa, Ethiopian Aviation Academy, in collaboration with the UK's Open University, saw 15 Ethiopian Group management staff graduate with Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees on Saturday 12th June 2021. Image courtesy Ethiopian Airlines. The graduates are higher management staff of the airline who have...
Aurora, ILaurora.edu

AU alumni share their 8 most valuable lessons for Plus One graduate students

Success often comes to people willing to listen to the advice of those who came before them. With that in mind, Aurora University reached out to alumni of the Plus One accelerated graduate degree programs from the past three years and asked what advice they have for this year’s incoming class. AU’s Plus One graduate degree programs allow you to complete your master’s degree in one year.
Educationmelodyinter.com

Higher Education Ministry: UPUOnline reopens from tomorrow for SPM 2020 leavers

PUTRAJAYA, June 14 — The official UPUOnline portal has reopened for applications for admission to public universities, polytechnics, community colleges, and public skills training institutions for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2020 leavers for the 2021/2022 session. The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) said the application for admission of SPM 2020 leavers...
EducationDaily Princetonian

Learn Languages with Live 1-on-1 Lessons from Preply!

This sponsored content article was created by Preply. The Daily Princetonian’s editorial staff was not involved in the production of this article. For more information about Preply and to try out their live 1-on-1 language lessons — 15% off if you are a student — please visit https://preply.com/en/student-discount. *******. Students...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Assumption’s Basic Tenets of Academics

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School (ABVM), in the legacy of academic excellence in Catholic schools believes that every child is blessed by God with unique skills and talents. Assumption’s job as educators is to nurture EVERY child’s development at every level – spiritually, academically, physically and emotionally. The highest level of learning occurs when all these facets are integrated and holistically considered. ABVM’s goal is that every child loves school and masters grade level standards and beyond. To accomplish this, its curriculum standards, instruction, materials, and assessments must be closely and intentionally aligned. “As part of our academic practice (also dependent on grade level) we:
Peabody, MASalem News

Enrollment continues to trend up for St. John's, private schools

PEABODY — In March 2020, the fate of St. John the Baptist School in downtown Peabody seemed uncertain. “It was scary because we had so many families losing their jobs and not being able to pay their bills,” said Principal Valerie Shippen, explaining that she believed enrollment would decline as a result of the emerging COVID-19 pandemic. “We almost doubled our tuition assistance in a very short amount of time, and we didn’t know if we would be able to sustain that.”
Educationeastlothiancourier.com

New pre-prep school plan at Belhaven Hill School

A SCHOOL closing in on its 100th year is launching a new pre-prep school next year. Belhaven Hill School, founded in 1923, will begin the pre-prep school in April 2022. The existing prep school has had a small class of six and seven-year-olds for several years. The new plans will...