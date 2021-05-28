St John’s Free Places Programme: A poorly executed dream

If you haven’t already heard, three days ago St John’s College, Cambridge launched a new programme to fully fund the education and living costs for up to 40 students whose household income is below £16,200. According to the college’s website, the Free Places financial support package means that eligible students will be able to access more than £17,000 of financial support for each Cambridge academic year; this is money that will not need to be paid back, allowing these students to graduate debt-free. It is a scheme that has not only been said to be “the most generous student finance support in the country”, but also has long-term ambitions to “achieve the same level of autonomy” as Ivy League universities, with their generously endowed funding schemes.