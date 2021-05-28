Cancel
What if "Classic" versions of expansions had been around since the launch of WoW?

By Andrew Powers
blizzardwatch.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Burning Crusade Classic is launching, but WoW Classic’s version of original World of Warcraft is still available. It’s a new kind of expansion release for Warcraft. In the past, when a new WoW expansion has come out, there have always been players who don’t buy it right away, often because of the price barrier. But even if players don’t own the expansion, they haven’t playing the previous expansion — they’re pushed into the changes of the new expansion. Most notably, the changes of the world with Cataclysm. But BCC is different. Players can play BCC or stick to Classic or both.

blizzardwatch.com
