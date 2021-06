What age did you finally start taking your health seriously? If you did it young, good for you, because most of us don’t. A recent study found 42% don’t do it until age 39. The things that make us want to get in gear are realizing you have less energy, when losing weight seems to be more difficult than it used to be and noticing that clothes don’t fit. Hitting a milestone birthday and when you find yourself out of breath from doing something simple were some other reasons.