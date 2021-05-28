Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

‘Jesus’ banned from high school graduation speech

metrovoicenews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny references to the Christian faith are banned from graduation speeches at a Michigan high school this week. Elizabeth Turner is scheduled to deliver her Hillsdale High School valedictory speech but she’s been told by administrators she needs to watch what she says. The senior received a note in a...

metrovoicenews.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Speech#Elementary School#Christian#Hillsdale High School#Google Docs#First Liberty Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Google
Related
Chicago, ILbeverlyreview.net

Sutherland School adopts Social Justice Standards

Sutherland Elementary School adopted Social Justice Standards for the school year as part of its Equity Initiative. As part of their commitment to implementing these standards, a team of Sutherland teachers applied for and were awarded a $10,000 grant from Ingenuity’s Creative Schools Fund. This funding allowed Sutherland’s fifth- and...
Vienna, ILThe Southern

Valedictorian Speeches | Vienna High School Class of 2021

Family, friends, and staff, I would like to thank you all for coming tonight in support of the Class of 2021. My name is Kalysta Conley and I am honored to be one of your valedictorians this year. The past four years have been unforgettable to say the least. It may be cliché, but time really did fly by. It feels like just months ago that we were sitting here listening to Mr. Stafford’s welcome speech for the first time, and now here we are listening to one of his speeches for the last time. I hope that years from now, when we look back at our high school experience, we can remember all of the fun memories that were made. Today, however, I know that we all are thinking about our future just as much as our history. John A. Shedd once wrote, “A ship in harbor is safe, but that is not what ships are built for.” I know that it can be easy to be the ship that sits at harbor, choosing to go with the safer path. To the class of 2021, I would like to challenge you all to live your life to the fullest. Let us set sail for the future, without fear of failure but rather filled with excitement for what is to come. We are told in Proverbs 3:6 to “Seek his will in all you do, and he will show you which path to take.” I can’t wait to see what each of us accomplish, and I know that no matter our path we will all make the most of it. Thank you.
Leesburg, VAIJR

Commentary: Teacher on Leave After Refusing To Lie to Students, Defying School Board on Gender Affirmation

Tanner Cross, a physical education teacher at an elementary school in Virginia, doesn’t believe “a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa.”. I know the fact people hold this opinion might shock some people. Those people often work in media and split their time between metro areas of New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. When Donald Trump won the presidency back in 2016, they tried to understand what had happened by buying a copy of “Hillbilly Elegy,” but gave up after 50 pages.
Texas StatePosted by
Daily News

Texas high school valedictorian swaps approved speech for critique of state’s new abortion ban, goes viral

A Dallas high school valedictorian is going viral after she scrapped her approved graduation speech and used her allotted time to say Texas is failing women with its “dehumanizing” new abortion ban. Paxton Smith delivered the rogue remarks at Lake Highlands High School’s graduation ceremony Sunday after reportedly clearing it with her parents but keeping it otherwise under wraps until she took ...
Clarksville, OHFox 19

7 students won’t graduate with classmates at Clarksville HS Friday because of water balloons, water guns, school confirms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents of several high school seniors say their kids will not be allowed to walk across the stage for their commencement ceremony Friday. Staci Stewart, a parent of one of the students at Clarksville High School, told WAVE 3 News on Thursday that during this week’s senior festivities, her son and several others participated in a fight involving water balloons and water guns.
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

Mom fights anti-White training in daughter’s kindergarten class: ‘They reduce everything down’ to skin color

Rhode Island mother Nicole Solas is taking action against her daughter’s school district for refusing to share information on race theory-based curriculum. Solas joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Thursday to express her frustration with district management, and shared that school guidelines bar teachers from calling their students "boys and girls" and rethinks the American foundations of Thanksgiving.
High SchoolPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Student Wearing Blackface and Two Others Recreated George Floyd’s Murder in Snapchat Photo, Principal Says

A Colorado high school’s principal has sent out a notice to parents informing them that a group of people recreated George Floyd’s death on campus, 9News reports. The district superintendent said that the people in the photo were students, but has not released additional information about the incident. “It was brought to my attention that a disturbing and disgusting social media post depicting the re-enactment of the murder of George Floyd was made by a group of students from Mead High School,” reads a letter from the district superintendent. “We in the St. Vrain Valley Schools strongly condemn, and have no tolerance for, racism in any form and will be addressing this extremely serious matter immediately and accordingly.” The photo shows two people kneeling on a person who is wearing blackface. The photo circulated around social media before it was reported to officials.
Educationdawsoncountyjournal.com

Fairfax Board Member Rails Against The Dangers Of “Excessive Individualism” In High School Graduation Speech

There has been a great deal of controversy over the graduation address of Fairfax County school board member Abrar Omeish to the Justice High School in Falls Church on June 7th. In her remarks to the graduates, Omeish praised a teacher who made social activism part of her class and warned the graduates that they are going into a world filled with racism and white supremacy. However, what really struck an admittedly libertarian chord with me was the third danger that she warned about: “excessive individualism.” Like free speech, individualism is now being presented as a danger rather than a strength in our society.
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Dispute brewing over anti-bias lessons at Albemarle middle school

Anti-bias lessons piloted this spring at Henley Middle School have prompted a range of comments to Albemarle County School Board members and dueling petitions from parents for and against the lessons. A group of parents’ concerns, comments and criticisms come as the division’s anti-racism policy, which was approved in February...