President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated a prominent voting rights activist to fill a vacancy on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit. Biden tapped Myrna Perez, director of a voting rights program at the New York University School of Law, along with four other candidates to fill a growing number of judicial vacancies that have opened up since he took office. Perez was recommended for the seat by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who praised her as someone who will "restore the balance that many believe has been shifted way over to the hard right during the Trump years."