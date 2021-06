Coinbase and Robinhood are two popular ways to purchase cryptocurrencies, but they are wrapped in two very different platforms. Launched in 2012, Coinbase is one of the oldest and most popular dedicated cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. In comparison, the slightly younger Robinhood was launched in 2015 and is a trading platform that allows users to trade a range of financial assets including stocks, ETFs, commodities and a limited set of cryptocurrencies.