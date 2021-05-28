Johnston to mark Memorial Day in person

Preparations are well underway for the fifteenth annual Veterans Day program at the Moore County Veterans Memorial, which will be held on Saturday, November 6 at 11 AM. Dedicated in 2006 and considered by veterans and their families to be “sacred ground,” the Memorial has been home to numerous veterans groups and their programs and ceremonies over the years. It is located at the Carriage Oaks Shopping Center on Route 15-501 in Carthage.

MOORE COUNTY, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO