Viasat Demos Communication Support for Navy Expeditionary Operations; Craig Miller Quoted

By Angeline Leishman
ExecutiveBiz
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViasat participated in a recent U.S. Navy exercise to demonstrate how company-built technology platforms could help warfighters communicate as they perform expeditionary base operations and littoral missions. The company said Thursday it demonstrated cloud-based tactical communications support for multiple echelons at the Naval Integration in Contested Environments Advanced Naval Technology...

