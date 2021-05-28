Viasat Demos Communication Support for Navy Expeditionary Operations; Craig Miller Quoted
Viasat participated in a recent U.S. Navy exercise to demonstrate how company-built technology platforms could help warfighters communicate as they perform expeditionary base operations and littoral missions. The company said Thursday it demonstrated cloud-based tactical communications support for multiple echelons at the Naval Integration in Contested Environments Advanced Naval Technology