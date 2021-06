June 14, 2021 — High-pressure turbines are complex pieces of engineering and vital components of gas turbines used to propel jet engines. The more efficient these jet engines are, the better the outcomes for the aircraft industry. The turbine blades rotate behind the combustion chamber in an engine, and they must endure the hot gas that spews out, accelerating them to high speeds. Because they are crucial to powering aircraft, scientists aim to study them in extreme detail to achieve greater operating efficiency and thus cost savings.