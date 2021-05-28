4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Felt in Lake Tahoe and Carson City
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.1 shook the Lake Tahoe and Carson City area early Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake, which struck near the north end of the lake at Dollar Point, Calif., around 8:30 a.m. local time, was strong enough to be felt 27 miles away across the border in Carson City, the Nevada capital, during a State Senate finance committee meeting on expanding Medicaid coverage .distincttoday.net