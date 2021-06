Experts have been warning us for years that a scenario like the coronavirus pandemic was imminent, and yet, in 2020, we found ourselves faced with a new reality that we were still vastly unprepared for in many ways. Within the course of just weeks, our economy, education systems and lifestyles changed dramatically. While things now finally appear to be returning to some sense of normalcy, in our experience with Covid-19, there lies a lesson in the importance of preparing for known threats.