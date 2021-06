SARA’s unique aircraft detection technology enables American Robotics’ Scout System drones to maintain a safe distance from other aircraft at all times. American Robotics, a commercial developer of the first FAA-approved fully-automated drone system, and Scientific Applications & Research Associates (SARA) today announced a partnership to unlock the $100 billion commercial drone market by advancing Beyond-Visual-Line-Of-Sight (BVLOS) operations in the National Airspace System (NAS). American Robotics' Scout System uses SARA's Terrestrial Acoustic Sensor Array (TASA), an acoustics-based aircraft detection technology, to effectively identify other aircraft and maintain a safe distance from them while in flight. This sensor technology combined with advanced safety features of American Robotics' Scout System enables a best-in-class Detect and Avoid (DAA) capability that is fundamental to meet and exceed the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) expectations for safe drone flight in the National Airspace System (NAS) with no visual observers on the ground.