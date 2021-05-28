SHOWROOM STOPPER: BMW R18 by Ironwood Custom Motorcycles.
For the corporate folks at large multinationals, who happen to own motorcycle brands, those tattooed and bearded folk of the custom bike scene must be a terrifying bunch; of which I include myself. Sure we buy their products, but counter-culture people are not really those you want front and centre in your billion-dollar industry. Thankfully for the the boardroom at BMW Motorrad Nederland’s, their unofficial ambassadors include the supremely talented team at Ironwood Custom Motorcycles. So picking a builder to craft them a 2021 BMW R18 First Edition that could look good on showroom floors was as easy as picking up the phone to head honcho Arjan van den Boom.www.pipeburn.com