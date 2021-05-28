Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

No more curfew for Kentucky bars and restaurants

By Kody Fisher
Fox 19
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky’s curfew for bars and restaurants ends May 28. Previously, bars and restaurants were able to serve until midnight and must close by 1 a.m. “I want everyone to remember that we have been, and we are going to continue, to loosen these restrictions. But be reasonable,” Gov. Andy Beshear said speaking to bar and restaurant owners statewide. “Just because you can doesn’t mean you should. Look at your own facilities. Look at your ventilation. Look at your incident rate and vaccination rate in your counties, and make good decisions.”

www.fox19.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Restaurants
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Curfews
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Kentucky Statewdrb.com

Tax Day: Kentucky did not follow feds with unemployment break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians who received unemployment benefits last year might have noticed when filing 2020 tax returns due today, the federal government provided a substantial tax break for income from jobless benefits. But Kentucky did not follow 18 other states in giving residents...
Kentucky StateWTVQ

Kentucky’s 2,750 announced jobs continue upward trend: Governor

​​​​​​FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Year-to-date, Kentucky businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs announced throughout the same span in 2020. Businesses announced plans for 33 projects in Kentucky comprising nearly $1.5 billion in planned investment in addition...
Kentucky Statewnky.com

Beshear: Kentucky announces 2,750 jobs, many in Warren County

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that the commonwealth’s economic outlook continues to strengthen as the number of new jobs announced by private-sector businesses trends upward. Year-to-date, businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, Kentucky-resident jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs...
Kentucky StateKFVS12

Ky. to end capacity restrictions and mask mandate June 11

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - On Monday, May 17, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54 percent of all Kentucky adults and 80 percent of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
Kentucky Stateocmonitor.com

Gov. Beshear: 1,927,168 People Have Received At Least Their First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54% of all Kentucky adults and 80% of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
Kentucky StateWCPO

LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's update on vaccinations, COVID-19

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on vaccinations, regulations and COVID-19 in the state. On Friday, when Beshear last addressed the state, he announced that Kentucky businesses, venues and events can return to full capacity starting June 11. The state's mask mandate will also be lifted on that day, except in "places where people are most vulnerable," Beshear said.
Kentucky StateWSAZ

COVID in Ky. | 285 new cases, 6 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said COVID cases continue to trend downward as more Kentuckians get vaccinated. More than 1.9 million residents had received at least a first vaccine dose as of Monday. Lewis County in eastern Kentucky is among counties with the least number of residents vaccinated.
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Kentucky StateWKYT 27

Some Kentucky counties still have very low vaccination numbers

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some parts of Kentucky are still seeing very low vaccination numbers. The CDC reports that some counties, such as Laurel, have less than 30 percent of their population vaccinated. Health leaders say it could be COVID fatigue, or still, fear of the vaccine. Dalton Gilbert...
Kentucky Statewymt.com

Eastern Kentucky man alive following horrific crash - 6 p.m.

After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants. Updated: 13 hours ago. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants.
Kentucky StateKFVS12

Gov. Beshear: Kentucky’s economic outlook continues to strengthen

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear said the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time jobs continues to strengthen the commonwealth’s economic outlook. That’s nearly double the 1,430 jobs announced throughout the same span in 2020. The governor said businesses announced plans for 33 projects in Kentucky comprising...
Kentucky Statekychamberbottomline.com

Kentucky seeing job growth but continued struggle with workforce shortage, Kentucky Chamber quarterly economic report shows

On Monday, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce released the second of a new series of quarterly reports, “Kentucky’s Economic Recovery: A Quarterly Update of Workforce, Employment, State GDP, and Exports,” to track Kentucky’s economic recovery in partnership with the University of Kentucky Center for Business and Economic Research. The second...