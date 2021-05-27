Cancel
Hopewell, VA

3201 Courthouse Rd, Hopewell, VA 23860

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis adorable home rests on a corner lot in a perfect location! Close to Fort Lee, Tri-Cities, shopping, dining, interstates and entertainment! Although no known defects, this sweet 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is sold as is and has been freshly painted,new carpet and flooring, new paneling, roof only 8 years old, new hot water tank and the appliances are only 2 years old! The attic has been partially finished to add extra storage, the driveway is paved and you can enjoy the lovely fruit trees from the back deck or sit on the large front porch with your favorite summer beverage! Look quick because this lovely home will not last long!

