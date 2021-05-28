Cancel
‘Dream Horse’ tells a low-key, true story

 29 days ago

This feature from Bleecker Street will only be playing in open theaters on May 21st. Horses are lovely and determined animals, as the creative forces behind the new film Dream Horse readily assert. This true story follows a group of amateur racing enthusiasts from Wales who decide to raise and train their own animal, despite knowing little to nothing about the process of breeding. As you may have guessed, their efforts to do so were unexpectedly successful. The film based on this real-life tale isn’t a prize-winning effort, but the charming cast does make it an engaging little journey.

The film tells the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town bartender, Jan Vokes (Academy Award® nominee Toni Collette). With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream and compete with the racing elites. Their investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks and becomes a beacon of hope in their struggling community.
