‘Dream Horse’ tells a low-key, true story
This feature from Bleecker Street will only be playing in open theaters on May 21st. Horses are lovely and determined animals, as the creative forces behind the new film Dream Horse readily assert. This true story follows a group of amateur racing enthusiasts from Wales who decide to raise and train their own animal, despite knowing little to nothing about the process of breeding. As you may have guessed, their efforts to do so were unexpectedly successful. The film based on this real-life tale isn’t a prize-winning effort, but the charming cast does make it an engaging little journey.gallupsun.com