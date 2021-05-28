Cancel
Ultimate Story Of LED ZEPPELIN At Knebworth 1979 In New Issue Of ROCK CANDY Magazine

Cover picture for the articleIssue 26 of Rock Candy magazine sees renowned LED ZEPPELIN expert Dave Lewis piecing together the most comprehensive forensic examination ever of the last two shows the original lineup played in the U.K., with the band's close confidant and tour manager Richard Cole confirming in a new interview that "Knebworth was never planned as some sort of grand farewell." Sadly, the death of drummer John Bonham on September 25, 1980 meant that ZEPPELIN split in December of that year.

