Quite the process! Friends wouldn’t be Friends without that iconic opening scene in front of the fountain. However, it wasn’t originally there at all. “We tried a few different things with the title sequence,” producer Kevin S. Bright explained in a deleted clip from Friends: The Reunion, released by HBO Max on Thursday, May 27. “The first one was done at the pilot. We basically sat them at the coffee shop and shot a bunch of footage of them playing cards, but then it was said, ‘Meh, there’s not gonna be a title sequence. NBC doesn’t want one, don’t waste your time.'”