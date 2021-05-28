Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

ViewSonic VX2457-MHD Review_

By Hector Torres
Gadget Review
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiving a full HD experience, the ViewSonic VX2457 can handle any game mode. Designed with gamers in mind, Viewsonic crams in as much tech as possible to ensure low input lag along with the best quality an lcd monitor can offer. With Flicker Free technology and a blue light filter already preinstalled, the VX2457 earns it spot on our list for Best Monitor for Eyes and Best Gaming Monitor.

www.gadgetreview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viewsonic#Mhd#Viewsonic#Mhd#Angle#Tn#Vesa#Hdmi#Vga#Asus#Rapid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicseteknix.com

ViewSonic Unveils ELITE Gaming Monitor Lineup

ViewSonic has unveiled its new ELITE professional gaming monitors armed with the latest NVIDIA Reflex and G-Sync technology. Delivering maximized latency improvements for high-velocity, graphics-intensive games, ELITE’s XG251G and XG271QG monitors also boast precise, competitive frames-per-second (FPS), a refresh rate of 360 Hz, and industry-leading 1 ms (GTG) response time.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Stonefly review

What is it? An action-adventure game where you explore a tiny world using insect-inspired mechs. Reviewed on AMD Ryzen 5 3600, 8GB, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT. Mechs in games are usually huge, hulking killing machines that can punch through buildings and crunch the earth beneath them as they stomp about. Pure metal, fuel, and rust, ready to unleash destruction and chaos. But the mechs in the adventure game Stonefly are not like that. Sure, you're still controlling a 100-tonne machine, but Stonefly's miniature mechs are light on their robotic feet, hopping and gliding with ease.
SoftwareItproportal

Ophcrack review

Ophcrack isn’t the most accessible tool, but it’s a tried-and-true free method of recovering a forgotten Windows login password. Ophcrack is a password-cracking tool designed specifically for recovering Microsoft Windows login credentials. Developed by Swiss company Objectif Sécurité, Ophcrack can crack most Windows passwords in a matter of minutes. The...
Video GamesTechRadar

Turtle Beach Battle Buds review review

The Turtle Beach Battle Buds are music to a Nintendo Switch player’s ears (no pun intended). Portable, easy to use, and offering great value for more, these plucky little wired buds dominate the market at this wallet-friendly price point. Sure, they’re not going to deliver headset-quality sound (and they may not look amazing), but if you need some headphones to keep in your Switch case for hassle-free travel or commute gaming, these little darlings are essential.
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

Biomutant review

Biomutant’s various ideas and gameplay mechanics make for one of 2021’s strangest games. However, some of its rough spots may alienate some players. We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. Biomutant may be the most aptly named game of 2021. It mutates and crossbreeds various...
TechnologyPosted by
Digital Camera World

ExpressVPN review

ExpressVPN features a massive network, enabling users to choose from a wide range of locations. It's also lightning-fast and incredibly secure, which will ensure peace of mind when browsing the web. Capable of unblocking all of your favorite streaming services (including Netflix), ExpressVPN is easy to use and great quality for your money.
Electronicstech-critter.com

The new ViewSonic M2e portable LED projector comes equipped with Harman Kardon speakers

ViewSonic has officially brought over the new M2e Instant Smart portable LED projector to Malaysia. An all-new addition to the M series family of smart projectors can achieve superior autofocus speed with the built-in Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology and auto keystone calibration, all in a single package weighing at only 1kg and a form factor small enough to fit in most backpacks and handbags. The visuals it produces are at 1080p resolution and 125% Rec.709 color range for near cinematic accuracy with a max brightness cap of 1000 lumens. While most projector speakers can only be described as functional and not enjoyable, the Harman Kardon speaker in the M2e should amend the situation a bit but I would suggest going for home full theatre systems any time of the day. Being a smart projector, of course, it supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection for streaming video and audio to the unit while the USB-C port officially listed the Nintendo Switch for its 1-cable easy streaming compatibility lists, making it a perfect solution for home parties and gaming gatherings.
EntertainmentVideogamer.com

Returnal review

At the start of Returnal, a spacefarer named Selene pilots her ship, the Helios, into a storm. She accelerates into a whirlpool of bruised cloud, and one of her engines is speared by a bolt of lightning—her wing aflame, she plummets to the forest below. Whether or not that is the start of Returnal is another matter. Like Phil Connors, the chronologically challenged hero of Groundhog Day, Selene is chained within a time loop. Whenever she dies, she wakes back at the crash site. Unlike Phil, she isn’t roused by the unceasing strains of Sonny & Cher; instead, her head swims with dreams of dark water, engirdling tentacles, and a white-clad astronaut whose chunky fashion hails from the Apollo era. Furthermore, Andie MacDowell is frankly nowhere to be seen; the only romance on offer is that between Selene and the planet on which she is marooned. Despite its vicious dangers, it won’t let her be defeated, and you can almost hear it crooning to her, after every failed battle: I got you, babe.
Video Gamesgamerheadquarters.com

Miitopia Review

Once a 3DS game, Miitopia has now made its way onto the Nintendo Switch. With that, you get some slightly improved visuals, and Amiibo support as well if that’s something of interest to you. This is a very casual JRPG experience that I would compare to basically being one’s first foray into the genre.
Computerslaptopmag.com

Razer Blade 14 hands-on review

“Guess who’s back, back again. [Razer’s] back, tell a friend. Guess who’s back, guess who’s back? Guess who’s back, guess who’s back? Guess who’s back, guess who’s back? Guess who’s back? –– Eminem, "Without Me" Forgive the creative license, but it’s not every day that you see a laptop come...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Alekon Review

Alekon began development with a very specific vision from the developers. Made up of former developers from Respawn Entertainment and Riot Games, The Alekon Company sought to bring the magic of Pokemon Snap to the modern day. If Nintendo wouldn't do it after 18 years, they'd do it themselves. And just months later, Nintendo announced the now-hit Switch title New Pokemon Snap. I can't fault the developers for wanting to bring the cult classic back to life in their own vision, but with Alekon releasing just a month after I played New Pokemon Snap, it is impossible to not compare the two. It's even been marketed as a game that "began as a spiritual sequel to Pokemon Snap."
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Mad Catz F.R.E.Q. DAC and DAC-L gaming PC audio adapters

Mad Catz has added a couple of new gaming audio adapters to their range in the form of the F.R.E.Q. DAC a virtual 7.1 portable high resolution gaming USB DAC and the F.R.E.Q. DAC-L a virtual 7.1 portable high resolution gaming USB DAC complete with Digital-to-Analog Converter equipped with a USB-C port. The F.R.E.Q. DAC-L features 4 EQ modes with an outstanding 7.1 surround sound to ensure the delivery of immersive musical experience. The user can enjoy the depth of music with better gaming experience, explains Mad Catz.
Video GamesIGN

Griftlands Review

At times it seems like Griftlands is trying to see how many good design ideas it can stuff into itself without exploding. Strategic deck-building combat? Check. An addictive roguelike loop? Yup. Multiple storylines with compelling RPG elements? Uh-huh! Visual-novel goodness with social links? That too! Even more incredibly, this hodgepodge of awesome components crammed together into one game create something utterly unique and enduringly memorable.
Electronicscamelcamelcamel.com

Lenovo ThinkPad P1

Lenovo USA Lenovo ThinkPad USB-C Dock Gen 2 (40AS0090US) $165.00. Lenovo USA ThinkPad Thunderbolt 3 Dock Gen 2 135W (40AN0135US) Dual UHD 4K Display Capability, 2… $385.00. Climate Pledge Friendly uses sustainability certifications to highlight products that support our commitment to help preserve the natural world. Time is fleeting. Learn more.
ComputersTechRadar

Corsair One a200 review

The Corsair One A200 is a gorgeous little computer, and it packs quite a punch, thanks to its Ryzen 9 processor and RTX 3080. However, the super high price of entry will keep most people from buying this gaming PC over any other. Corsair One a200 deals. CORSAIR ONE a200...
ElectronicsFudzilla

Noctua officially launches NH-P1 passive CPU cooler

Noctua has now officially announced its NH-P1 CPU cooler which is an all-passive solution but will be offered with an optional NF-A12x25 LS-PWM 120mm fan for a semi-fanless option. According to Noctua, the NH-P1 is custom-designed for fanless operation and is capable of cooling modern high-end CPUs with low to...
ComputersTechRadar

Teclast F7 Plus laptop review

The Teclast F7 Plus is a tremendously capable laptop with an attractive price tag. It is fast, well designed, and boasts a good battery life along with a backlit keyboard that is enjoyable to use. What’s not to like? Definitely one of the best entry-level laptops out there for SMBs.
InternetPosted by
Creative Bloq

Voog review

Featuring competitive prices, an excellent 30-day free trial, a beginner-friendly user interface, and advanced developer tools, Voog is right up there with the best website builders we’ve used.
Computersanandtech.com

Razer Unleashes Blade 14 Gaming Laptop: Ryzen 5000 Mobile with GeForce Graphics

During their E3 2021 gaming event this afternoon, Razer has launched the latest variant of its popular Blade 14 gaming laptop. For the first time, Razer is using an AMD processor to power its latest Blade 14 thin gaming laptop. Marking a milestone within the company, the Razer Blade includes plenty of features, including Wi-Fi 6E, dual USB 3.2 G2 Type-C, and multiple options with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX graphics for fine-tuning the laptop's portable gaming performance.
Computerspcinvasion.com

Razer CEO reveals Blade 14 as ultimate AMD gaming laptop

During Razer’s E3 2021 Keynote event, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan unveiled the Razer Blade 14, calling it one of the most powerful gaming laptops with the best performance and thinnest design. Min stated that Razer Blade 14 is the “ultimate AMD gaming laptop” and for good reason. First off, the laptop is said to be the world’s most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop thanks to its strong CPU and GPU pairings.