ViewSonic VX2457-MHD Review_

At the start of Returnal, a spacefarer named Selene pilots her ship, the Helios, into a storm. She accelerates into a whirlpool of bruised cloud, and one of her engines is speared by a bolt of lightning—her wing aflame, she plummets to the forest below. Whether or not that is the start of Returnal is another matter. Like Phil Connors, the chronologically challenged hero of Groundhog Day, Selene is chained within a time loop. Whenever she dies, she wakes back at the crash site. Unlike Phil, she isn’t roused by the unceasing strains of Sonny & Cher; instead, her head swims with dreams of dark water, engirdling tentacles, and a white-clad astronaut whose chunky fashion hails from the Apollo era. Furthermore, Andie MacDowell is frankly nowhere to be seen; the only romance on offer is that between Selene and the planet on which she is marooned. Despite its vicious dangers, it won’t let her be defeated, and you can almost hear it crooning to her, after every failed battle: I got you, babe.