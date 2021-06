Joey Lucchesi made his first start back in San Diego on Friday night after the January three-team trade that sent him from the Padres to the Mets. Lucchesi pitched for the Padres from 2018-2020 and led the team in many pitching categories such as wins and strikeouts over the first two years. Coming off of impressive outings against the Marlins and Rockies, Lucchesi looked to continue his run of success in his first start against his former team.