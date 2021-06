Now that we have the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 review out in the wild, it is time to turn some attention to the Flip CM5 – the all-black, AMD-powered variant that launched alongside it. There’s no way to get around the comparisons between these two Chromebooks, so I’m not even going to try. The Flip CX5 and Flip CM5 share nearly everything in common apart from a paint job and the processor inside that is running the show. There’s a lot to like in this package, but there is definitely reason to be hesitant, too. Let’s jump in the box and take a look.