ViewSonic has officially brought over the new M2e Instant Smart portable LED projector to Malaysia. An all-new addition to the M series family of smart projectors can achieve superior autofocus speed with the built-in Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology and auto keystone calibration, all in a single package weighing at only 1kg and a form factor small enough to fit in most backpacks and handbags. The visuals it produces are at 1080p resolution and 125% Rec.709 color range for near cinematic accuracy with a max brightness cap of 1000 lumens. While most projector speakers can only be described as functional and not enjoyable, the Harman Kardon speaker in the M2e should amend the situation a bit but I would suggest going for home full theatre systems any time of the day. Being a smart projector, of course, it supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection for streaming video and audio to the unit while the USB-C port officially listed the Nintendo Switch for its 1-cable easy streaming compatibility lists, making it a perfect solution for home parties and gaming gatherings.