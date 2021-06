In the early ’00s, the Nashville band Love Is Red developed an anthemic form of hardcore. The band could sound melodic, but they were never soft. They were heavy enough to be closely allied with Hatebreed, but their sound was more urgent and vulnerable than that might suggest. There was always a whole lot of passion to Love Is Red’s metallic stomp. The band got together in Alabama in 2000, and they only released two albums before breaking up in 2004. But now, Love Is Red are back with new music, their first in 17 years.