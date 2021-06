Give your gear the Kick it needs with the KickPOWER Type-C cable. I know I am not alone in the desire for USB-A to go the way of the floppy disk. When the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro traded up for the superior USB-C standard, I excitedly hoped the iPhone and AirPods/AirPods Pro would soon follow suit. Unfortunately, they have not yet made the transition. Thus, many of us must carry a USB-A to USB-micro, USB-A to Lightning, USB-A to USB-C, and USB-C to USB-C cables. When I travel for work or leisure, I carry a pair of each of those cables and at least one of the plethora of dongles within my BUBM organizer. As I prepared for Scout Camp with my son, I packed a few new cables from KickPOWER to keep my tech at the ready.