The Giants this week will hold their three-day, mandatory minicamp. So let’s take a look at what to watch for at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford. First of all, the Giants’ minicamp runs from Tuesday through Thursday. It’s the only mandatory portion of spring practices. Organized team activities are entirely voluntary. The Giants this spring are holding eight OTAs practices, six of which are complete. The remaining two are next week. And then the Giants are off until training camp starts on July 27.