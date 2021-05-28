Black Space Season 1 Ending, Explained
The millennial generation feels deranged, isolated, and cut off from their parents, who cannot completely grasp the subculture to which their sons and daughters belong. But violence permeates generations — it is perhaps the governing principle of this erratic and tense world torn apart by fences, war, and hatred. Helmed by Ofir Lobel and based on a script penned by Anat Gafni and Sahar Shavit, ‘Black Space’ is an Israeli crime thriller series of commendable strength. While the slow-burning whodunit story is woven around a school massacre, as the audience probe into the narrative, the theme of a generational conflict is brought out in the open.thecinemaholic.com