How A.I. Will Impact Enterprise Document Processing Workflows

This first blog post will focus on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) evolved throughout the years, I will mention and describe some of the milestones of this evolution and analyse how it became part of our lives and how it will become even more important in the future. Digital technology has been one of the fastest-growing tech in the history of mankind, today our phones have hundreds of GB of storage and process data faster than a computer would a few decades ago, the only other branches of technology that have developed this quickly are weapons. It is not rare to hear how computers were ‘as big as a room’ but one of the most interesting examples of the leap of digital technology, specifically information technology, dates back to 1969 when a computer with only 14kb of ram steered and landed the Saturn V and its human hosts on the moon. To put that into perspective, the blog that I am now writing will occupy more than 14kb of space in my storage, nowadays, we are used of talking about Megabytes or Gigabytes, or even Terabytes. Using kilobytes for everyday use would be like weighing a person in grams. As per computer technology, AI is similarly comparable when it comes to fast technological progression. Before discussing the different milestone that paved the way for modern AI it is important to understand what AI is. A machine has artificial intelligence if it can interpret data, potentially learn from that data, and use that knowledge to adapt and achieve specific goals or, as I saw in a YouTube comment, “AI is math that mimics what a human would do” (Singh, 2019, 100 likes).