The contest among wealthy men attempting to get into space continues. Last week came word from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos that come July he would be making a trip into space aboard one of his Blue Origin rockets, accompanied by his brother. Days after this, Virgin Group head Richard Branson announced that his own plans to go to space were being moved up so as to beat the Amazon CEO to the stars. Yet another man destined for a seat on a rocket has fired off about the whole ordeal with filmmaker Doug Liman throwing his two cents out there.