Remote workers, those who work from home at least part-time, appear in many different industries, even biotech. These workers have become even more prolific thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but even before that point, there were employees who spent their time working from home for a company on a full-time basis. Not to be confused with freelance or contract workers, who also work from home, these remote employees enjoy all of the perks of a full-time company worker, including paid time off, vacation days, health insurance and retirement plans. They are like a regular employee, only one who does not go into the office.