Memorial Day Holiday Travel in U.S. to Rebound to 37 Million

By Michael Gerrity
worldpropertyjournal.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAAA travel predicts 60% more travelers than last year during COVID outbreak. According to AAA Travel, we are going to see a significant rebound in the number of Americans planning to travel this 2021 Memorial Day holiday weekend. From May 27 through May 31, more than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home, an increase of 60% from last year when only 23 million traveled, the lowest on record since AAA began recording in 2000.

