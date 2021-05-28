Indiana Senators Join Push Against IU Vaccine Requirement

More Indiana lawmakers are coming-out against IU’s vaccine requirement. Thirty-five Republican senators yesterday signed a letter to IU President Michael McRobbie saying the school is veering away from the return to normal in the state. The letter is the latest backlash against IU’s policy that requires students and faculty members to get vaccinated in order to return to school in the fall. A university spokesman yesterday said required vaccinations are the only way to ensure a safe return. Indiana’s attorney general says IU’s requirement is illegal. The case could be headed for court.