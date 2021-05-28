Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana Senators Join Push Against IU Vaccine Requirement

By Mel Ford
owensbororadio.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore Indiana lawmakers are coming-out against IU’s vaccine requirement. Thirty-five Republican senators yesterday signed a letter to IU President Michael McRobbie saying the school is veering away from the return to normal in the state. The letter is the latest backlash against IU’s policy that requires students and faculty members to get vaccinated in order to return to school in the fall. A university spokesman yesterday said required vaccinations are the only way to ensure a safe return. Indiana’s attorney general says IU’s requirement is illegal. The case could be headed for court.

www.owensbororadio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mcrobbie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccine#Republican Senators#Vaccinations#Attorney General#Iu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Indiana Stateabc57.com

Indiana has 735,999 cases of COVID-19, 13,069 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health announced there are 559 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths. There have been a total of 735,999 cases and 13,033 deaths. As of Tuesday, a total of 4,817,825 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,511,882 first doses and 2,305,943 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Indiana Statemax983.net

Indiana to End Pandemic Unemployment Programs Next Month

Unemployment benefits that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending in Indiana on June 19. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that he plans to end the state’s participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs. That means unemployment recipients will no longer get an extra $300...
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana: 559 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and six additional deaths have been reported. A total of 13,069 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Indiana StateeSchool Online

Indiana’s Perry Township Announces New Partnership with Discovery Education Supporting the Creation of Equitable Learning Experiences in Any Learning Environment

SILVER SPRING, MD (Monday, May 17, 2021)—Indiana’s Perry Township Schools (PTS) today announced the finalization of a new partnership with Discovery Education supporting the creation of equitable learning experiences in any environment. Through the introduction of a new suite of digital resources and supportive professional learning for district educators, PTS will be even better prepared to meet the evolving needs of students from diverse cultural, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms.
Indiana StateEvening Star

Health officer says schools can be mask-optional

AUBURN — DeKalb County’s health officer is endorsing a mask-optional policy for public schools starting June 1. Dr. Mark Souder announced the change Monday. “Barring further CDC or Indiana State Department of Health guidance, the DeKalb County Health Department is recommending a mask-optional policy for students and staff in all school settings beginning June 1, 2021,” Souder said.
Indiana StateElkhart Truth

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County.
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Indiana StateInside Indiana Business

Indiana to End Federal Unemployment Benefits

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana is joining a growing list of states opting out of federal pandemic unemployment benefits. The program added $300 per week on top of state unemployment benefits. Governor Eric Holcomb says state participation will end effective June 19. Holcomb says the decision was made in part because employers...
Indiana StateWISH-TV

ISDH: 559 new COVID-19 cases; 6 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health. ISDH says 559 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 16. A total of 735,999 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. ISDH says six more Hoosiers have died...
Indiana StateNWI.com

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

VALPARAISO — A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney, Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the...