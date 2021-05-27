Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Mifflin, PA

NOTICE OF LAWSUIT Please take ...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 22 days ago

Please take notice that on the 13th day of November 2020 a Complaint in Equity was filed at docket number GD 20-11691 naming Renee Jordan as Plaintiff and James K. Snyder as Defendant. Plaintiff is represented by the Law Office of Eric J. Randolph at 1870A Homeville Road, P.O. Box 335, West Mifflin, PA 15122. Pursuant to an Order of Court dated May 11, 2021 Plaintiff's Motion for Alternative Service was GRANTED and directed Plaintiff's counsel to advertise said Complaint to fulfill the service requirements of PA.R.C.P. 430(a) and to serve via First Class U.S. Mail postage prepaid along with Certified Mail Restricted Delivery Signature Required.

classmart.post-gazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Mifflin, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaintiff#The Law Office#Complaint#First Class U S Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.
Posted by
CBS News

Israel hits Gaza with airstrikes after Hamas fires incendiary balloons

Israel launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip late Thursday for a second time since a shaky cease-fire ended last month's 11-day war. The strikes came after activists mobilized by Gaza's militant Hamas rulers launched incendiary balloons into Israel for a third straight day. There were no immediate reports of casualties...