NOTICE OF LAWSUIT Please take ...

Please take notice that on the 13th day of November 2020 a Complaint in Equity was filed at docket number GD 20-11691 naming Renee Jordan as Plaintiff and James K. Snyder as Defendant. Plaintiff is represented by the Law Office of Eric J. Randolph at 1870A Homeville Road, P.O. Box 335, West Mifflin, PA 15122. Pursuant to an Order of Court dated May 11, 2021 Plaintiff's Motion for Alternative Service was GRANTED and directed Plaintiff's counsel to advertise said Complaint to fulfill the service requirements of PA.R.C.P. 430(a) and to serve via First Class U.S. Mail postage prepaid along with Certified Mail Restricted Delivery Signature Required.