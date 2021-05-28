Cancel
Theater & Dance

Understanding The Different Styles Of Fast Electronic Dance Music

By ONEEDM
oneedm.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechno Trance is among the most recognized names in the modern world of electronic dance music. It originated in the early ’80s when the rave scene exploded all over the U.S. People quickly began to copy the looks and the techniques of trance music, especially hip-hop and break dance. trance music has a special sound to it which is why many people love it so much. It is kind of like going back to a time when disco was all the rage and the beats were absolutely pounding.

Murrysville, PAmurrysville.com

Style-City Music Presents

Style-City Music Presents - The Best Of The Music Industry Underground "Be sure to tune in to Style-City Music Presents – for nonstop music videos. Cause we’re bringing you some of the best music videos from all over the world. You’ll enjoy A unique blend of Pop, Rock, R&b and other musical styles. with an occasional guest appearance from up and coming recording artists. Be sure to tune in to this channel - Because Style-City Music presents -some of the best from the music industry underground."
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Why Electronic Dance Music Production Software is Great For Everyone

Electronic dance music production is a very exciting endeavor that can change your life. It is not just about having great tunes, but having the ability to make these songs come alive. The right music production software will let you do that. By using electronic dance music production software, not only will you be creating awesome beats, but you will be improving the overall sound quality of your song. By having the proper tools, not only are you going to be a hit at the club, but you may even get to play in some weddings. That’s right, some couples hire electronic dance music production companies so they can add some real tunes to their wedding day party.
Theater & DanceThe Quietus

Hyperspecific: Dance Music For Summer Reviewed By Jaša Bužinel

As most of you probably know by now, a most lovely thing happened early May — the third album by Skee Mask was released on the celebrated Munich label Ilian Tape, and was soon followed by a banging Essential Mix. Skee Mask is one of the key producers of my generation; he literally dragged me into contemporary electronic music with his debut EPs and album Shred (2016).
MusicThe Guardian

Loraine James: meet a genre-splicing genius of British electronic music

The pandemic might have knocked her momentum, but with her new album Reflection, Loraine James is about to solidify her position as one of the UK’s most brilliant and boundary-pushing electronic producers, meshing IDM – the “intelligent dance music” of artists such as Aphex Twin – with R&B, jazz and drill influences.
Musiconeedm.com

Why You Should Get Ready For The Biggest Electronic Music Festival In The World

The Biggest Electronic Music Festival in the World is held annually in the United Kingdom. In fact, it is hailed as one of the world’s biggest music festivals. It is also called EDC or Electric Dance Music Festival. Every year, different American and Canadian artists and other international stars come to participate and showcase their talents in the biggest party of the year. The music, the sights and the ambiance of this amazing event to make it a truly unforgettable experience for everyone who goes.
Musicelectrowow.net

WINGMAN Fuses Hip-Hop Into Electronic Music Artfully With “Crash Land”

Infused with contemporary Hip-Hop soundscapes and electronic beats, WINGMAN delivers dope rhymes in the new visuals for “Crash Land.” As a matter of fact, the jaw-dropping lyrics are based on a true story. Certainly, fate played a bad trick on him after he had to make an emergency landing to later be rescued. Naturally, it’s hard to believe that a short trip can easily result in a dangerous nightmare due to the heat burst. Nevertheless, while digging up his artful wordplay, WINGMAN frees himself from all anguish in a creative way.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

What Is An Electronic Dance Music App And How Can It Help Me?

One of the key things to look for on an electronic dance music app would be the kind of content available. It should include high quality original music which you can listen to and play again without having to re-buy the whole thing. Another important thing to remember when selecting an electronic dance music app would also be the ease of use and navigation. You want an app that is easy to use, intuitive, and has all the options you need right at your fingertips when you want them. Don’t worry about finding a huge amount of tracks – you should just be able to find what you’re looking for, and then download it.
MusicThe Guardian

The pioneers of electronic music – archive, 1957

It sounds like every composer’s dream – a kind of music that eliminates the performer (and all the uncertainty and capriciousness that the performer represents). What is called Electronic Music, as developed in the broadcasting studios of Westdeutscher Rundfunk in Cologne, allows the composer himself to build his composition from pure sounds electronically prefabricated. The result, in the form of a tape, comes directly to the listener through the play-back mechanism of a tape-recorder.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Download Electronic Dance Music Album Free – Make it Free!

Have you ever wondered why artists who have albums to sell prefer that their fans download electronic dance music album for free? Well, whether you’re a huge fan of electronic dance or you’re fairly familiar with it, you should seriously think about downloading free music off the Internet. With today’s economy and with the current state of the economy practically in a poor condition, many of those who love electronic dance like to download all of their favorite music for free via peer-to Peer file sharing networks.
MusicAmadhia

The Best Electronic Music on Bandcamp: May 2021

Aggro Russian braindance, two twists on the current UK/South Africa love affair, French electro made for Myanmar, and Detroit techno made for France: As ever, electronic club music joins cultural dots in truly surprising ways—and not in some wishy-washy, undifferentiated “music is the universal language” sense, but by creating definite and specific links between people, scenes, sounds, and rhythmic patterns. And that’s before we get to Brit-Australian-Japanese acid, junglist Krautrock, Arizonan Afrofuturist house, and other genres that are more tangled still…
Musicpost-punk.com

Dark Electronic Music Duo Deep Down Wise Debut Video for “Howling”

I’m feeling the cold can’t deny it. Unwilling to die. Don’t tell me you can’t hear the calling of so many nights. Dark electronic music duo Deep Down Wise, aka Alvys H. and Alisa E., brings a new angle to post-punk, darkwave, and minimal eave with their unsettling anthem, Howling. The deep bass goth track immerses the listener in the vast chambers of the inner self, pulsating with the energy of the dance floor.
Los Angeles, CAoneedm.com

Why You Should Attend Electronic Dance Music Events

It is common to find many types of electronic dance music events throughout the United States. These dance gatherings usually occur in local clubs or gyms, as well as in large public parks. Although they share some common elements, there are still a number of important differences between them that one should be aware of before attending one. When attending any type of dance event, it is important to remember that you should dress in your best outfit, and that certain items will be required.
Theater & Dancearcamax.com

Commentary: Music and dance continue to drive change

As I watched the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday night, I realized that this celebration of lifetime artistic achievement is much more than just another show business awards ceremony. The Kennedy Center represents the cultural diversity of our country, and the language of the music and the dance presented over...
Theater & DanceSonic State

Making Dance Music With Strangers Voices

Mobile DJ SUAT has been entertaining crowds on the move for a while, DJing in a Kayak, in IKEA, at Madame Tussards, in a forest, on the beach and a castle. In this video he does something a little different, collecting sounds from the public - asking them to replicate classic dance music sounds to make music with.
Musicmixmag.net

Electronic music publication Clubbing Spain closes after 21 years

Renowned electronic music publication Clubbing Spain is closing after more than 21 years in operation. The platform was first set up in 1999 and went on to log almost 400,000 events, more than 4,500 clubs and 7,000 artists. Read this next: A history of rave in dance music documentaries. It...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Where Can I Find Electronic Dance Music Songs?

Electronic dance music has been one of the most heavily searched terms on Google over the past few months. This may be because this form of music is relatively new, and the genres and artists have not been widely publicized. If you were to run a simple search for electronic dance music songs, you would find that this category has received plenty of coverage. However, it does not mean that all of the sites and resources related to this style of music are bad, or that all of them are filled with poor quality, low end music.
Musicelectrowow.net

GG Magree Fuses Rock With Electronic Music On “Loving You Kills Me”

Following her stunning 2020’s debut on Dim Mak with “Nervous Habits,” featuring Joey Fleming, GG Magree returns to Steve Aoki’s label with her new single “Loving You Kills Me,“ an emotive gem that fuses rock and electronic music. Opening with moody guitar chords, Magree’s heartfelt vocals immediately shine through as she belts out lyrics that paint a picture of loving someone so much that it hurts. The track’s bass-heavy, electric drop adds a dark and gritty edge to the otherwise romantic context, letting the world know that GG Magree is much more than just another pretty voice. The Australian powerhouse formerly made a name for herself through the raucous “Frontlines” with Zeds Dead & NGHTMRE, “Ghost” with Jauz or “Save My Grave” with Zeds Dead & DNMO. Read more about GG’s inspiration behind “Loving You Kills Me” below:
Musicthisis50.com

Nick Covar Makes A Difference In DnB Music

Before the COVID-19 pandemic did its damage starting in the first half of 2020, DJs from all over the world have revolutionized the music industry. Nick Covar, an emerging artist in DnB (Drums n Bass) music, has been making a lot of waves in his home of Australia. He is one of those artists in the music industry that felt the devastation the pandemic brought to the entire entertainment business.