Nassau County, NY

$20,000 Hotel-Motel Grant Awarded To Sid Jacobson JCC

By Roslyn News Staff
roslyn-news.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a recent visit to the Sid Jacobson JCC in Greenvale, Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (Woodbury) presented a $20,000 Nassau County Hotel-Motel grant to David Black, the JCC’s Executive Director. The funds, which were approved by the full Nassau County Legislature, will support the JCC’s efforts to purchase to purchase and install assisted listening devices in the facility’s auditorium.

roslyn-news.com
