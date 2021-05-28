Story’s Creek School, Eminence, MO

Located deep in the Missouri Ozarks in Shannon County, Alley Spring was a small community settled in the early the 1830’s and 1840’s. In 1894, the mill that still stands here was built by a local speculator, George Washington McCaskill and his business partner, Jenoah H. Whitacre, whose names are still seen engraved on the siding next to the entrance. Story’s Creek one-room schoolhouse is located within walking distance of Alley Mill, six miles west of Eminence, Missouri, on State Route 106. A visit to Story’s Creek School on the grounds of the Alley Mill allows a glimpse of a time gone by. The little white, one room school house is an image of pioneer education near and dear to most Americans. It exemplifies a simpler time, a time when life was less stressful and education more effective. The Story’s Creek Schoolhouse was built in 1896 on the Sam Smith farm about four miles northwest of Eminence. Story’s school in 1903 had an enrollment of 42 students and was used until 1957 when the local school district was consolidated. Church services were also held at the schoolhouse.