Columbus Banner Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Nearly 4,000 city workers in St. Paul must get the vaccine by the end of the year, Mayor Melvin Carter announced Thursday. There isn’t a routine testing alternative, making it one of the strictest policies in the state.
In a video announcement, Carter said employees need to get vaccinated by Dec. 31, unless they qualify for certain medical or religious exemptions.
By mid-January, workers need to submit proof of vaccination, the mayor’s spokesman Peter Leggett said, or they “will not be able to work and may be subject to discipline.”
“Not getting vaccinated poses a significant risk to...
