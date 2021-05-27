Columbus Banner Press

The city of New Cumberland recently installed 30 military banners along River Avenue to honor local servicemen, past and present. The banners were hung in time for the city’s Fall River Fest and will eventually be moved to decorate the main road through town once approval has been obtained from the power company. An additional 18 banners are now being printed and hopefully will be put up before Veterans Day in November. All the banners will be taken down and stored for the winter to protect them from the elements. The banner committee plans to display the banners from Memorial Day through Veterans Day each year. Anyone who would like to purchase a banner is asked to pick up an order form at the New Cumberland City Building, the Swaney Library or the New Cumberland VFW. The cost of the banners is $125. A copy of the service person’s DD-214 is required when placing an order for a banner. A project spokesperson thanked volunteers who braved the rain and cold to hang the banners in time for the city’s festival. From left are George Hines, Will White and Howard Vulgamore.

NEW CUMBERLAND, WV ・ 10 DAYS AGO