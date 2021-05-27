CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Columbus Banner Press

bannerpresspaper.com
 2021-05-27

Cancer Angels, under the auspice of the Austin County Unit of the American Cancer Society, were...

www.bannerpresspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
heraldstaronline.com

New Cumberland adds military banners

The city of New Cumberland recently installed 30 military banners along River Avenue to honor local servicemen, past and present. The banners were hung in time for the city’s Fall River Fest and will eventually be moved to decorate the main road through town once approval has been obtained from the power company. An additional 18 banners are now being printed and hopefully will be put up before Veterans Day in November. All the banners will be taken down and stored for the winter to protect them from the elements. The banner committee plans to display the banners from Memorial Day through Veterans Day each year. Anyone who would like to purchase a banner is asked to pick up an order form at the New Cumberland City Building, the Swaney Library or the New Cumberland VFW. The cost of the banners is $125. A copy of the service person’s DD-214 is required when placing an order for a banner. A project spokesperson thanked volunteers who braved the rain and cold to hang the banners in time for the city’s festival. From left are George Hines, Will White and Howard Vulgamore.
NEW CUMBERLAND, WV
thepressgroup.net

Pascack Press

Sale donations sought for Hillsdale scout’s Eagle fund-raiser. HILLSDALE—An Eagle Scout fundraiser to benefit Hillsdale United Methodist Church is underway, reports Boy Scout Troop 108. And you can help. Requested in advance of the sale, scheduled for Aug. 12–13, are your donations of […]
HILLSDALE, NJ
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Educated City in Alabama

The average cost of a college education in the United States is $35,720 a year — three times higher than it was two decades ago. While rising tuition costs are discouraging many Americans from enrolling, a college education is an investment that can broaden access to career opportunities, improve job security, and increase earning potential. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Columbus Banner Press#Cancer Angels
mainstreet-nashville.com

Nashville Banner front page on Oct. 8, 1976

Editor’s note: Main Street Nashville reprints some of the best front pages from the Nashville Banner, an afternoon newspaper that published from 1876 to 1998. The pages are courtesy of the Nashville Public Library, Nashville Banner Collection. 45 YEARS AGO IN THE. NASHVILLE BANNER. Election news and the denial of...
NASHVILLE, TN
Ellwood City Ledger

2022 Ellwood military banners open for registration

ELLWOOD CITY — Registration for the 2022 military banners in the borough is now open. The banners are for residents of Ellwood City or Lincoln High School graduates. This does not include active-duty or persons living outside the Ellwood City borough limits (Chewton, Perry, and Wayne Townships, Ellport, Koppel and Wampum).
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
mckenziebanner.com

McKenzie Banner Classifieds 10-12-21

Having trouble viewing this document? Click here to download the PDF. COVID-19 hit West Tennessee communities hard with hospitals and staff members being pushed to their limits. Even so, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City and Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County leaders worked together to support staff and provide top-quality care for patients during this difficult time.
MCKENZIE, TN
Mountain Democrat

Banners on Parade now parading on the auction site

Placerville Art on Parade is a nonprofit community art organization, celebrating 17 years of original, outdoor art that is exhibited on historic Main Street in Placerville. This year the Banners on Parade exhibit has 32 beautiful and original artist-created banners displayed on light poles from through October. Interested bidders can...
PLACERVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
ahn.org

Press Release

Freeport, PA – Allegheny Health Network (AHN), the American Heart Association and local community leaders tomorrow morning will come together to recognize an unlikely dynamic human/canine duo that heroically saved the life of a drowning victim in July at the River Forest Yacht Club. On July 10, Tom Kissel, 76,...
FREEPORT, PA
Go Blue Ridge

Woolly Worm Festival Saturday And Sunday In Banner Elk

The 44th annual Woolly Worm Festival is happening this weekend at the historic Banner Elk Elementary School in downtown Banner Elk. Saturday and Sunday, some of the fastest woolly worms around the region will compete for the honor of predicting the winter weather for the High Country this season, while throngs of folks will be shopping great handcrafted wares from juried artists, lots of great music and delicious things to eat.
BANNER ELK, NC
timesnewspapers.com

Stop The Presses!

Acme Printers Lithographers, Inc., is closing the doors at 36 W. Lockwood Ave. after serving Webster Groves for a half century. The ink-stained wretches are retiring. “It’s time,” said Joe Rath, while working at a laptop computer completing an order. “Our current print orders are being completed and we will bring operations to an end, maybe as soon as the end of October.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
Alabama NewsCenter

Five must-try fried chicken plates in Alabama

There’s a lot of good fried chicken out there – and especially in Alabama. Fried chicken is probably only second to barbecue in foods that Alabama restaurants do well. Visit most towns in Alabama and locals will give you recommendations on where to find an awesome piece of fried bird.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Mayor: City Employees Must Get COVID Vaccine By End Of 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Nearly 4,000 city workers in St. Paul must get the vaccine by the end of the year, Mayor Melvin Carter announced Thursday. There isn’t a routine testing alternative, making it one of the strictest policies in the state. In a video announcement, Carter said employees need to get vaccinated by Dec. 31, unless they qualify for certain medical or religious exemptions. By mid-January, workers need to submit proof of vaccination, the mayor’s spokesman Peter Leggett said, or they “will not be able to work and may be subject to discipline.” “Not getting vaccinated poses a significant risk to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Wiscnews.com

COLUMBUS HISTORY

For well over 30 years, the little Episcopal Church, on the corner of Spring and Harrison Streets, built in 1871, has been open day and night for visitors. It became necessary, due to vandalism to lock the doors, opening only for Sunday services. Dickason School’s second annual book festival had...
COLUMBUS, WI
Wiscnews.com

COLUMBUS HISTORY

Seven-year-old Mike Williams brought home a pumpkin plant from school and planted it in the backyard. His mom reported that the plant became bigger and bigger taking up most of the backyard and growing 22 pumpkins. Tom Duffy was in the livestock hauling and grain buying and hauling from his...
COLUMBUS, WI
Weirton Daily Times

New Cumberland adds military banners

The city of New Cumberland recently installed 30 military banners along River Avenue to honor local servicemen, past and present. The banners were hung in time for the city’s Fall River Fest and will eventually be moved to decorate the main road through town once approval has been obtained from the power company. An additional 18 banners are now being printed and hopefully will be put up before Veterans Day in November. All the banners will be taken down and stored for the winter to protect them from the elements. The banner committee plans to display the banners from Memorial Day through Veterans Day each year. Anyone who would like to purchase a banner is asked to pick up an order form at the New Cumberland City Building, the Swaney Library or the New Cumberland VFW. The cost of the banners is $125. A copy of the service person’s DD-214 is required when placing an order for a banner. A project spokesperson thanked volunteers who braved the rain and cold to hang the banners in time for the city’s festival. From left are George Hines, Will White and Howard Vulgamore.
NEW CUMBERLAND, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy