Denver, CO

Unemployed Coloradans want work that pays a livable wage as employers struggle to fill openings

By Tamara Chuang
coloradosun.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the summer season just days away, Island Grill at the Frisco Bay Marina is short 70% of its usual seven-person kitchen crew. Owner Bob Kato, who also operates the Tavern West restaurant on West Main Street, says the labor crunch is especially hard this year. Both restaurants are hiring just as other businesses in town are also ramping up for the season or fully reopening for the first time since the pandemic struck. There are also ongoing issues that a resort community like Frisco faces, such as the scarcity of housing for workers. But his immediate shortage is in certain positions.

coloradosun.com
