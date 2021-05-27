Booongo launches Aztec Pyramid Megaways

Last year saw Nacon drop the first teaser for Steelrising, the latest game from developer Spiders following their successful action-RPG title GreedFall. And now during the recent IGN Expo showcase, we finally received another new teaser, this one focusing a bit more on the game’s story and world while allowing us to see the game’s automatons in motion. Set in Paris circa 1789, Steelrising dares to ask the question “What if the French Revolution had killer robots?” which is, of course, a question we have no doubt asked ourselves several times over in the past. We get a bit of narration, glimpses of our player character, the female automaton Aegis, and just enough combat and cool steampunk-esque robot designs to leave us wanting more. No release window yet, but Steelrising will be due out later for PC, XSX, and PS5.