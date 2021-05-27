CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Columbus Banner Press

bannerpresspaper.com
 2021-05-27

Zanetta Knesek was the recipient of the 2020 Sealy Chamber of...

www.bannerpresspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreet-nashville.com

Nashville Banner front page on Oct. 8, 1976

Editor’s note: Main Street Nashville reprints some of the best front pages from the Nashville Banner, an afternoon newspaper that published from 1876 to 1998. The pages are courtesy of the Nashville Public Library, Nashville Banner Collection. 45 YEARS AGO IN THE. NASHVILLE BANNER. Election news and the denial of...
NASHVILLE, TN
Review

NEW CUMBERLAND ADDS MILITARY BANNERS

The city of New Cumberland recently installed thirty military banners along River Avenue to honor local servicemen, past and present. The banners were hung in time for the city’s Fall River Fest and will eventually be moved to decorate the main road through town once approval has been obtained from the power company. An additional eighteen banners are now being printed and will hopefully be put up before Veterans’ Day in November. All the banners will be taken down and stored for the winter to protect them from the elements. The banner committee plans to display the banners from Memorial Day through Veterans’ Day each year. Anyone who would like to purchase a banner is asked to pick up an order form at the New Cumberland City Building, the Swaney Library, or the New Cumberland VFW. The cost of the banners is $125.00. A copy of the service person’s DD-214 is required when placing an order for a banner. A special thanks goes to the volunteers who braved the rain and cold to hang the banners in time for the city’s festival. Shown in the photo (from left) George Hines, Will White, Howard Vulgamore. (Submitted photo)
NEW CUMBERLAND, WV
Ellwood City Ledger

2022 Ellwood military banners open for registration

ELLWOOD CITY — Registration for the 2022 military banners in the borough is now open. The banners are for residents of Ellwood City or Lincoln High School graduates. This does not include active-duty or persons living outside the Ellwood City borough limits (Chewton, Perry, and Wayne Townships, Ellport, Koppel and Wampum).
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
houstontx.gov

Press Release

MAYOR TURNER ANNOUNCES 2021-2022 MAYOR'S YOUTH COUNCIL. October 13, 2021 -- Mayor Sylvester Turner is pleased to announce the members of the 2021-2022 Mayor’s Youth Council (MYC). Seventeen high school students took the MYC oath of office administered by the mayor at an inauguration ceremony held at City Hall on October 12. In attendance were students’ family members and City officials.
BELLAIRE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chamber Of Commerce#Local News#Log In#Columbus Banner Press
thepressgroup.net

Pascack Press

Sale donations sought for Hillsdale scout’s Eagle fund-raiser. HILLSDALE—An Eagle Scout fundraiser to benefit Hillsdale United Methodist Church is underway, reports Boy Scout Troop 108. And you can help. Requested in advance of the sale, scheduled for Aug. 12–13, are your donations of […]
HILLSDALE, NJ
Wiscnews.com

COLUMBUS HISTORY

For well over 30 years, the little Episcopal Church, on the corner of Spring and Harrison Streets, built in 1871, has been open day and night for visitors. It became necessary, due to vandalism to lock the doors, opening only for Sunday services. Dickason School’s second annual book festival had...
COLUMBUS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Axios

Axios Columbus

The funds that established Ohio State University in 1870 only existed because the U.S. government seized land from Native Americans. What's happening: For the past year, the university has been working toward making reparations to tribes affected by the loss of land. A team led by professor Stephen Gavazzi, who...
OHIO STATE
Weirton Daily Times

New Cumberland adds military banners

The city of New Cumberland recently installed 30 military banners along River Avenue to honor local servicemen, past and present. The banners were hung in time for the city’s Fall River Fest and will eventually be moved to decorate the main road through town once approval has been obtained from the power company. An additional 18 banners are now being printed and hopefully will be put up before Veterans Day in November. All the banners will be taken down and stored for the winter to protect them from the elements. The banner committee plans to display the banners from Memorial Day through Veterans Day each year. Anyone who would like to purchase a banner is asked to pick up an order form at the New Cumberland City Building, the Swaney Library or the New Cumberland VFW. The cost of the banners is $125. A copy of the service person’s DD-214 is required when placing an order for a banner. A project spokesperson thanked volunteers who braved the rain and cold to hang the banners in time for the city’s festival. From left are George Hines, Will White and Howard Vulgamore.
NEW CUMBERLAND, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy