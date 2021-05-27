Columbus Banner Press

The city of New Cumberland recently installed thirty military banners along River Avenue to honor local servicemen, past and present. The banners were hung in time for the city’s Fall River Fest and will eventually be moved to decorate the main road through town once approval has been obtained from the power company. An additional eighteen banners are now being printed and will hopefully be put up before Veterans’ Day in November. All the banners will be taken down and stored for the winter to protect them from the elements. The banner committee plans to display the banners from Memorial Day through Veterans’ Day each year. Anyone who would like to purchase a banner is asked to pick up an order form at the New Cumberland City Building, the Swaney Library, or the New Cumberland VFW. The cost of the banners is $125.00. A copy of the service person’s DD-214 is required when placing an order for a banner. A special thanks goes to the volunteers who braved the rain and cold to hang the banners in time for the city’s festival. Shown in the photo (from left) George Hines, Will White, Howard Vulgamore. (Submitted photo)

NEW CUMBERLAND, WV ・ 10 DAYS AGO