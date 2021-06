The Stutsman County Commission and ADM reached an agreement Friday on a tax incentive package for the planned soybean crushing project at Spiritwood. The agreement calls for ADM to make a $225,000 per year payment in lieu of taxes for 15 years. The payment will be distributed to Stutsman County, Barnes County North school district, Spiritwood Township and the Jamestown Rural Fire Department. JRFD will receive 100% of what it would have received if full property taxes were paid, while the other taxing entities will receive prorated amounts.