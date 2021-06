Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.