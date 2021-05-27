Summer COVID-19 Protocol

Prior to the pandemic, attending class was already a fairly stressful task for students. Running across campus between courses in order to arrive in a timely manner, all while dodging an assortment of cars, bikes, and scooters, proves to be a surprisingly daunting challenge. However, this year has seen the addition of a far more significant stressor: the looming threat of COVID-19. The pandemic itself has caused quite a bit of concern and apprehension among the UC San Diego community since the majority of the student body has returned to campus to attend normal-sized classes, sans social distancing, for the 2021–22 academic year. While UCSD has carefully implemented various preventative procedures that coincide with San Diego County COVID guidelines, there is an unfortunate lack of communication between the campus and the student body regarding these programs and policies. In addition, large class sizes and an overwhelming amount of students on campus make enforcement another point of tension.
