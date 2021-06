Information for this week’s Hacker’s Brief is provided by CyberWyoming Alliance, a 501c3 nonprofit affiliate of CyberWyoming. YouTube Did Change Their Terms of Service: Sometimes scammers use fake notifications and impersonate known companies to get you to click on a malicious link. Occasionally, the emails are real and, in this case, YouTube did send an email changing their terms of service. However, even if you receive an email that you think is legitimate, do not click on links. Instead, open a new browser window and type in the website address (in this case YouTube) to check your account and make sure the email is legitimate.