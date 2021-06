“I’m looking forward to the long weekend!” “So, we’re off tomorrow.” “I’m so happy we have this Friday off!” And the list drags on of recent comments I’ve had to navigate in the virtual workplace. The “day off” being referenced is Juneteenth, and unlike July 4th, I haven’t received any questions about my plans or if I’m “doing anything fun” for the holiday. People are more inclined to wish me a “Happy St. Patrick’s Day,” which isn’t an American holiday or a day in which we have off. Juneteenth’s simplification to the long weekend is yet another example of a typical microaggression I, and many others like me, face while being Black in corporate America.